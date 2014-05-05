McConnell with an off court assist - Tucson News Now

McConnell with an off court assist

TUCSON, Ariz. – Four members from the University of Arizona men's basketball team are scheduled to visit patients at Diamond Children's on Monday, May 5, 4 p.m., and distribute jars filled with toys and other goodies assembled by volunteers of SHINE ON Tucson.

SHINE ON Tucson partners with UA student-athletes to visit pediatric patients at Diamond Children's on a regular basis.

"The mission of SHINE ON Tucson is to provide a sense of comfort to families when the unthinkable happens to their child – such as illness or trauma," says Janey Russell, founder of SHINE ON Tucson.

Russell says that Shine On Jars are "jars of warmth" for the children being treated at Diamond Children's. "They are hugs from the community – we want the children and families to know they are not alone, and that members of the Tucson community are thinking about them and giving them something unexpected to smile about," she says.

