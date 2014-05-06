Stoops gets extension

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has extended the contract of head football coach Mark Stoops through the 2018 season.

The university said in a statement Tuesday that the new agreement extends the current term from Dec. 31, 2017, to June 30, 2019.

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart says Stoops has brought enthusiasm to the program along with recruiting successes. Kentucky had an average attendance increase of 9,700 per game at Commonwealth Stadium last season, Stoops' first year. Total attendance averaged 59,472 per game.

The team struggled in Stoops' first season, going 2-9 and 0-7 in the Southeastern Conference.

