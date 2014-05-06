Arians mocks the mock drafts

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - From what I can gather, it would appear that the biggest need for the Arizona Cardinals would be inside linebacker. Once draft day starts however, and the pieces start moving, needs and wants become interwined on draft day.
Daryl Washington is set to face another suspension, Karlos Dansby works in Cleveland now and the other candidates on the roster aren't exactly household names... at all.
Which brings me to the latest CBSSports.com mock draft that has the Cardinals taking QB Derek Carr with the 20th overall pick in the first round. So should you really invest time in NFL mock draft boards? Bruce Arians has quite a unique take on what he has observed over the years.
Click on the link above to hear Arians earlier this week as the NFL Draft approaches.
