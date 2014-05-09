Anderson transfers to Zona

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

TUCSON, Ariz. – Rising senior forward Ryan Anderson has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the University of Arizona and will be a member of the UA men's basketball program beginning with the 2014-15 season.

Anderson will sit out the 2014-15 campaign to satisfy NCAA transfer rules and have one season of eligibility remaining in 2015-16. The Lakewood, Calif., native played three seasons at Boston College, where he averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 95 appearances for the Eagles.

"Ryan Anderson is an incredibly productive basketball player," Arizona head coach Sean Miller said. "He was a double-figure scorer and an excellent rebounder in all three of his seasons in the ACC. He has shown a great ability to draw fouls and get to the free throw line.

"Ryan is also an outstanding student and a high-character person who will be a valuable addition to the culture of both our program and the University of Arizona. I believe these attributes will really translate well into our program at a crucial time for us."

The two-time All-ACC selection scored more than 1,200 points in his tenure at BC, shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and averaging 5.2 free throw attempts per game. In Anderson's three seasons at BC, he ranked seventh, fourth and sixth, respectively, in the ACC in rebounds per game. He accumulated 20 double-doubles in his time with the Eagles.

In 2011-12, Anderson was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team after becoming just the 11th player in league history to lead his team in both scoring (11.2) and rebounds (7.4) as a freshman. He notched seven double-doubles that season to lead all ACC freshmen.

Anderson averaged 14.9 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore en route to third-team All-ACC honors. The 2013-14 season saw him post averages of 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest, while shooting career highs of 48.9 percent from the floor and 73.9 percent from the free throw line, to earn honorable mention All-ACC accolades.

The first-ever California Mr. Basketball from Long Beach Poly High School, Anderson was also the Gatorade State Player of the Year and the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year as a senior in 2010-11. He averaged 16.4 points and 9.8 rebounds that year to lead Long Beach Poly to a 31-2 record and the Southern Section I-AA championship.

Anderson becomes the sixth member of a highly-regarded incoming class for the Wildcats. The quintet of Kadeem Allen, Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Stanley Johnson, Dusan Ristic and Craig Victor currently stands in seventh on ESPN's latest recruiting class rankings. UA is one of two programs in the nation that has signed top-10 classes in each of the last three years, and the Wildcats appear poised to extend that streak to four.