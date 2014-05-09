Irish asset

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have selected big Notre Dame tight end Troy Niklas in the second round of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Niklas was the 52nd player selected in the draft. It is the first time the Cardinals have drafted a tight end this high since they selected Doug Marsh of Michigan with the 33rd pick in 1980.

Niklas is considered the best blocking tight end in this year's draft crop.

He converted from outside linebacker after his freshman season and chose to enter the NFL draft after his junior year. In his 26 games at tight end, including starts in all 13 last season, Niklas caught 37 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns. The bulk of those catches came last season, when he had 32 receptions for 498 yards and five scores, including a 66-yard scoring play.

