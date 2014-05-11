Trestman's take on Ka'Deem - Tucson News Now

Trestman's take on Ka'Deem

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - For the last two seasons, Rich Rodriguez consistently campaigned for the best player on his team, detailing and validating Ka'Deem Carey's value. On Saturday, his new coach weighed in on what Carey has to offer.

Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman said he feels Ka'Deem will be used as a 3 down back and will be utilized in the passing game. The Bears flew into Tucson last week to workout Carey and conduct one last minute interview, it appears they walked away pleased.

Click on the link above to hear Carey's new bosses react to the pick and what their future plans are for the former Arizona running back.

