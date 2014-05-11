FC Tucson earns first win

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.
Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.
Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.
Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
The 2017 Desert Diamond Cup will only be open to fans for two of the four sessions this year.
The 2017 Desert Diamond Cup will only be open to fans for two of the four sessions this year.