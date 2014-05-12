Regional respect

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

TUCSON – For the 28th consecutive season, Arizona will participate in postseason play. The University of Arizona will host an NCAA Softball Championships Regional Friday through Sunday, May 16-18, at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium.

Teams in the region include at-large selection from the SEC LSU, at-large selection from the American Conference Louisville, Patriot League champion Boston University and Arizona, an at-large selection. Arizona is the lone national seed in the region, at No. 11 overall.

The regional will be televised by the ESPN family of networks with Arizona's opening-round matchup with Boston University will be aired on ESPNU.

Game times Friday feature Louisville vs. LSU at 5:30 p.m. PDT, followed by Boston vs. Arizona at 8:00 p.m.

The winners will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, while the losers play at 4 p.m. The loser of Saturday's first game will take on the winner of game two at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's first game will take place at 1:30 with the if-necessary game being played at 4 p.m.

Arizona is making its 28th consecutive appearance in the NCAAs, dating to 1987, head coach Mike Candrea's second year in Tucson. Candrea has won 24 Regionals and eight national championships.

Arizona has been an initial-rounds host 17 times, and Super Regionals six times. If the bracket holds up as seeded the Cats would head to Lafayette, La., to face sixth-seeded Louisiana Lafayette for Super Regionals.

