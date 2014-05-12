Guilmet gets green light

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

A's minor leaguer Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24 in Phoenix

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

D-backs offense comes up short in D.C.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Baltimore Orioles have promoted right-handed reliever Preston Guilmet from Triple-A Norfolk.

Guilmet takes the bullpen spot of T.J. McFarland, who was optioned to Norfolk after throwing three innings on Sunday. The Orioles also considered Josh Stinson, who's on 40-man roster, and Steve Johnson, who threw 89 pitches for Norfolk on Thursday.

Guilmet came up through the Indians' organization and reached the majors for the first time last season, appearing in four games for Cleveland and posting a lofty 10.13 ERA.

In 12 appearances for the Tides this season, Guilmet was 2-1 with a 5.65 ERA and 17 strikeouts.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said the biggest factor in Guilmet's promotion was that he was "rested and pitching well" and could give the team at least two innings on Monday.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)