Williams wins enemy debut

PHOENIX (AP) - Pinch-hitter Kevin Frandsen and Danny Espinosa each hit solo homers in the ninth inning, helping the Washington Nationals rally for a 6-5 win over Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in Matt Williams' return to the desert.

Williams was a fixture in Arizona before becoming Washington's manager this offseason.

His new team scored four runs early, shut down for four innings, and tied it when Espinosa hit the second pitch of the ninth by Addison Reed (1-3) just over the wall in right.

Frandsen put the Nationals up by lining his second career pinch-hit homer to left and Rafael Soriano stranded a runner at second in the ninth for his eighth save.

Tyler Clippard (3-2) pitched a scoreless inning, Ian Desmond hit a two-run homer and Tyler Moore added a solo shot for Washington.

A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer and Aaron Hill had three hits for Arizona.

