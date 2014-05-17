The new "Chief" in town

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa as their chief baseball officer.



La Russa retired from managing in 2011. He will report to Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall and oversee the entire baseball operations department.



La Russa won three World Series titles and six league championships and was a four-time manager of the year in 33 seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year and is third all-time with 2,728 wins as a manager and second with 70 postseason wins.



La Russa played parts of six seasons in the majors before starting a managerial career that began in 1979 with the Chicago White Sox and took him to Oakland and St. Louis, where he won World Series rings in 2006 and 2011.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)