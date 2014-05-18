Celebrating perfection

PHOENIX (AP) - Randy Johnson returned to his old Arizona ballpark Sunday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his perfect game.



Johnson says it was "flattering and humbling" to come back and throw out the pitch before the game between the Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers.



Johnson was 40 years old when he threw the perfect game in Atlanta. His catcher that day, Robby Hammock, caught Johnson's toss Sunday from the mound where he had some of his best games of his career.



Johnson says he is a different, less intense person than he was as a player. He says he is enjoying life after baseball, traveling with his children and feels fortunate to have played so long and left the game in good health.



