Scott added stripes

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

(AP) - The Bengals released quarterback Josh Johnson earlier this week, which seemed to signal their intention to go forward with Jason Campbell and rookie A.J. McCarron as the options behind Andy Dalton.

Things may end up that way, but the Bengals will get a look at another quarterback before making any final decisions. Cincinnati made a successful waiver claim on Matt Scott and added the former Jaguar on Friday.

Scott spent last season on Jacksonville's practice squad after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent after wrapping up his career at the University of Arizona. Scott went 18-of-40 in preseason action for the Jags last summer, his only game action of any kind since entering the professional ranks.

Scott is likely going to be an extra arm for the Bengals to use during practice in the offseason, but that could come with playing time in preseason games that creates interest from another team or at least another spot on a practice squad.

