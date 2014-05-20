Nighthawks add first softball title

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) "It was unfinished business for us,'' said Ironwood Ridge starter Emily Robinson who helped finish what they left on the table last year.

The Nighthawks captured the Division II state championship with a 2-1 victory over rival Canyon del Oro on Monday at Arizona State's Farrington Stadium.

Fifth-seeded Ironwood Ridge (28-7) won its first championship after three previous runner-up finishes – 2013, 2011 and 2008. Fourth-seeded CDO (28-8) had been aiming for its eighth state crown.

Ironwood Ridge coach Rich Alday, who took over the program from long-time coach Randy Anway, guided the team to the title in his first year at the helm at IRHS.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved

