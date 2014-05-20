Kerr talks Golden opportunity

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Steve Kerr knows he has never been a head coach at any level and there are questions about whether he can do the job. He says he's "willing to put the work in and put the right people around me" to prove he can.



The Golden State Warriors introduced Kerr as their new coach Tuesday at the team's downtown Oakland headquarters. Kerr's contract is for five years and about $25 million.



Kerr plans to finish his duties broadcasting the Western Conference finals for TNT before starting with the Warriors.



The former NBA guard said he turned down the New York Knicks and mentor Phil Jackson because "everything clicked" with the Warriors and it felt like "the right fit." Kerr cited Golden State's rapid rise and his family in California as his main reasons for taking the job.



