Gordon keeps selling

NEW YORK (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have continued their remarkable lottery luck, winning the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft for the second straight year.
    
It's the third time in four years the Cavs will be atop the draft after moving up from the ninth spot. They had just a 1.7 percent chance of winning the top spot Tuesday night.
    
They drafted Kyrie Irving first in 2011 and will hope to do better with this win than last year, when they took Anthony Bennett, who had a forgettable rookie season.
    
The Milwaukee Bucks fell one spot to second and the Philadelphia 76ers will draft third.

