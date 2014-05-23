Hazzard joins China hoops tour

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. – Rising junior guard Jacob Hazzard will travel to China this summer as Arizona's representative on the 2014 Pac-12 Men's Basketball China Tour. The conference office announced the 13-player roster on Friday.

The 10-day tour will be the first men's basketball all-star tour for the Pac-12 since the conference sent a delegation to Japan in 1996. Ten of the league's 12 members will place at least one student-athlete on the team, with Oregon and UCLA not being represented on the tour.

The team is scheduled to gather in San Francisco on Aug. 7 for practice before departing for China. The squad will play a Chinese university all-star team before facing the Yao Ming-owned Shanghai Sharks, the Jiangsu Dragons and the 2013-14 Chinese Basketball Association regular-season champion Guangdong Southern Tigers, who are led by former NBA lottery pick Yi Jianlian.

In addition to its four games, the team will participate in various youth clinics, as well as take in the culture and history of China with visits to various landmarks and historical sites. The Pac-12 is also working with its Chinese partners to organize an academic symposium in conjunction with the tour that will include a high-profile U.S.-China university leaders' forum.

The United States Consulate in Shanghai will support the tour and will have senior members of the Consulate hold a welcome reception and a tour press conference for the Pac-12 delegation.

Hazzard played in 13 games for the Wildcats last season, averaging 1.5 points and 0.2 assists per appearance. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from the three-point line. In 20-career appearances for UA, the Los Angeles native has averaged 1.1 points and shot 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

2014 Pac-12 Men's Basketball China Tour Roster

Andrew Andrews, Washington

Bo Barnes, Arizona State

Malcolm Duvivier, Oregon State

Jacob Hazzard, Arizona

Xavier Johnson, Colorado

Nikola Jovanovic, USC

DaVonte Lacy, Washington State

Jordan Loveridge, Utah

Roger Moute a Bidias, California

Cheikh N'diaye, Oregon State

Jeremy Olsen, Utah

Schuyler Rimmer, Stanford

Brandon Taylor, Utah

