Arians rookie approach

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Coach Bruce Arians has no qualms about playing rookies.



So when the Arizona Cardinals opened their rookie camp Friday, a few of the players are on track to see significant playing time right away.



Count first-round draft pick Deone Bucannon, second-round pick Troy Niklas, and third-rounder Kareem Martin among them.



Bucannon, out of Washington State and the 27th player taken overall, could be the strong safety in a formidable secondary of Tyrann Mathieu at the other safety, with Patrick Peterson and Antonio Cromartie at cornerback,



Niklas, who played at Notre Dame, will be in the mix in the fight for the tight end job, and Martin, out of North Carolina, already has impressed at defensive end, where he could be part of the regular rotation behind Calais Campbell.





