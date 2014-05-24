Still ragin'

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Arizona softball season came to an end Saturday when the Wildcats were bested by Louisiana Lafayette, 7-1 at Lamson Park in the Lafayette Super Regional.

The victory sent the Ragin' Cajuns (49-8-1) to the Women's College World Series.

Arizona (44-16) was unable to muster much offense off of Christina Hamilton (29-2), who went the distance for the victory. Hamilton allowed one run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in the outing.

Six of Lafayette's seven runs came with two out, a day after all five of ULL's runs came with two out in game one.

In her final collegiate start, Shelby Babcock (6-1) pitched six innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits with five walks and five strikeouts. Nancy Bowling entered in the seventh and pitched a perfect seventh.

The Wildcats' lone offense came on a solo homer by Katiyana Mauga in the second inning.

The bases were empty with two out before ULL staged a two-out rally in the top of the first. A double and two walks loaded the bases before Shelbi Redfearn and Kelsey Vincent knocked RBI singles to give the Ragin' Cajuns a 3-0 lead after a half of an inning.

Arizona got a run back in the second when Mauga launched her 20th homer of the season to make the score 3-1.

Lexie Elkins extended the lead back to three runs with a home run to lead off the third.

The Ragin' Cajuns added another two-out run with a Haley Hayden double in the fourth.

After two strikeouts opened the fifth, a single and a walk put two on for Sara Corbello, who singled in a run to push the ULL lead to 6-1.

Lexie Elkins hit her second homer of the game in the sixth to extend the ULL lead to 7-1.

