The "Coll" train

NEW YORK (AP) - Josh Collmenter provided another solid start, Martin Prado hit a pair of RBI singles and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 3-2 on a wet Saturday to end a three-game skid.



A day after Aaron Hill had a home run washed out when the game at Citi Field was postponed because of rain, he cracked a key hit that counted. His second-inning double set up run-scoring singles by Prado and Cody Ross that put Arizona ahead to stay.



David Wright homered, doubled and singled for the Mets.



Collmenter (3-2) won his third decision in a row over a span of six starts. The righty with the unusual, straight over-the-top delivery allowed two runs in six innings before the Arizona bullpen held on.



Zack Wheeler (1-5) is winless in seven starts.



