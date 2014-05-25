Talley flirted with no-no in finale

TUCSON, Ariz. – Tyger Talley toyed with a no-hitter and Tyler Krause flirted with a cycle in a season-ending 14-1 victory for the University of Arizona baseball team over visiting Abilene Christian University on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.



Talley (W, 2-4) carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a line drive single to Tyler Eager to open the seventh inning. Still, the right-hander turned in 8.1 innings and racked up a career-best 13 strikeouts, which were the most for a UA hurler since Kurt Heyer registered 14 punch-outs against Harvard on March 2, 2012.



Krause paced a 17-hit offensive attack with three extra-base hits, including a three-run home run in the first inning. The junior outfielder finished a single short of the cycle while he drove in a career-best six runs.



Arizona (22-33) broke open the game with an eight-run second inning against starter Brady Rodriguez. The first eight hitters in the second inning all hit safely, including a run-scoring triple by Joseph Maggi and an RBI double by Krause, who greeted reliever Austin Lambright.



By the time the second inning was over, the host Wildcats enjoyed an 11-0 lead. They already had rapped out 11 hits, including at least one for all nine starters in the lineup. Eight had scored a run and six had batted in a run.



Rodriguez (L, 2-6) took the loss with 10 runs – seven earned – allowed on nine hits in one-plus innings pitched. Lambright allowed three runs in two innings of relief, before three additional relievers quieted Arizona's offense with just one run over the final five innings.



Talley picked up his 13th strikeout in the top of the ninth inning, but with a rising pitch count he turned the game over to Tyler Parmenter, who recorded the final two outs.



The only damage done to Talley's line came in the seventh. After Eager reached on a single, Heath Beasley knocked him home with a double to left-center, spoiling the bid for a shutout.



Krause, who finished 3-for-5, followed his first inning homer with a double in the second and a triple in the third. Needing a single to complete Arizona's first cycle since Bill Rhinehart did so in 2007, Krause grounded out and fouled out in his final two at bats.



Scott Kingery turned in a 3-for-4 day with three runs scored, securing the team batting crown with .354 average for the season.



Middle infield combo Kevin Newman and Trent Gilbert each added three hits of their own. Newman scored three times, while Gilbert drove in a pair to push his tally to a team-best 39 for the year.

Abilene Christian (18-36) did not put a base runner on against Talley until two outs in the fourth inning when Eager drew a walk.



The visiting Wildcats complete their first season in Division I after transitioning from Division II.

Copyright 2014 Arizona Athletics All Rights Reserved

