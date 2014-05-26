Double trouble

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Kurt Busch's attempt at completing "The Double" is over after his car blew an engine late in the Coca-Cola 600.



Busch finished sixth in his first Indianapolis 500 and was attempting to become the second driver to complete 1,100 miles in both races on the same day.



Busch ended up completing about 907 miles in his quest to join Tony Stewart as the only other driver to complete The Double.



Busch qualified 28th for the Coca-Cola 600 but had to start the 400-lap race at the rear of the field because he didn't make it to the track in time for the driver's meeting. He arrived at the track via helicopter about an hour before the start of the Sprint Cup race.



