Pletcher's ponies rule

NEW YORK (AP) - Todd Pletcher became thoroughbred racing's leading money winning trainer when Jack Milton rallied from last to win the $300,000 Poker Stakes on Monday at Belmont Park.

Pletcher's runners have won $268,502,284. He moved past D. Wayne Lukas, Pletcher's former mentor, who is now second with $268,467,262.

Quarterhorse earnings by Lukas are not included in the figures.

