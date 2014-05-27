Padres get Pollock'd

PHOENIX (AP) - A.J. Pollock hit a two-out, two-run homer on the first pitch he saw in the ninth inning to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.



It was the first game-ending homer of Pollock's career.



Cliff Pennington was hit by a pitch and pinch-hitter Eric Chavez hit into a fielder's choice ahead of Pollock's soaring homer to center off Kevin Quackenbush (0-1).



Yonder Alonso homered and Everth Cabrera launched a three-run shot off Arizona starter Brandon McCarthy in the fifth inning to give San Diego a 4-2 lead.



Martin Prado doubled in a run and singled for the Diamondbacks, just back from a 2-4 road trip and opening a seven-game home stand.



Brad Ziegler (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)