Deal gone... right

(AP) Ian Kinsler says joining the Detroit Tigers has been a fine fit.



His team is in first place and he's among the league leaders in hitting during his first year with Detroit.



Kinsler was sent to the Tigers in the offseason blockbuster trade that moved Prince Fielder to Texas. And although Detroit made the deal with financial flexibility in mind, it was also receiving an accomplished player.



Kinsler has certainly lived up to his end of the bargain to this point. The second baseman was hitting .330 entering Tuesday night's game at Oakland.



Fielder's first year in Texas hasn't go so well. The slugging first baseman had neck surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)