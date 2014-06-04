The 98's fate

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The boys 98 club team has already made Tucson Soccer Academy history after becoming the first TSA team to book back to back regional appearances, but the 16 year old crew of area all-stars aren't exactly done rewriting the record books.



Making a regional appearance is of course a huge accomplishment, but with last years experience and the fact they return a loaded roster, the expectations won't stop there.

Hear from the 98's as they recently collected their 2nd straight state title championship. Our cameras were there at the Kino Sports Complex as they for the rest of ther regional group to fill out.

