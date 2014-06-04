Higher learning

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo's next pursuit of a championship will be in golf.

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Tony Romo to try qualifying for US Open

Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

A's minor leaguer Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24 in Phoenix

A's minor leaguer Casey Thomas dies unexpectedly at age 24 in Phoenix

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

D-backs offense comes up short in D.C.

D-backs offense comes up short in D.C.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

Tucson, AZ (6-3-13) - A premier basketball camp has evolved through the efforts of Joseph Blair, who for fourteen years has conducted a free camp for Tucson's youth. This camp is free for youth twelve- to eighteen who are clients of various local charities!

Tucson Parks & Recreation's Donna Liggins Center (formerly Northwest) is hosting this year's camp on Monday, June 2nd, through Friday, June 6 th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The staff consists of current and former University of Arizona basketball players who instruct individual drills and team play with a 1-to-10 counselor-to-camper ratio. Additionally, attendees receive vital information on nutrition, social skills, and choosing academic courses. Mayor Jonathan Rothchild is Monday's featured speaker.

Enhancing the structured curriculum is a post-camp, evening pizza party, plus another evening skating party.

Blair, a European "Player of the Year" and a Wildcat from 1992-1996 is currently a Graduate Assistant Coach with the U of A team.

Copyright 2014 Joseph Blair Basketball Academy All Rights Reserved

