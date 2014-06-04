Higher learning - Tucson News Now

Higher learning

Tucson, AZ (6-3-13) - A premier basketball camp has evolved through the efforts of Joseph Blair, who for fourteen years has conducted a free camp for Tucson's youth.  This camp is free for youth twelve- to eighteen who are  clients of various local charities!  

Tucson Parks & Recreation's Donna Liggins Center (formerly Northwest) is hosting this year's camp on Monday, June 2nd, through Friday, June 6 th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The staff consists of current and former University of Arizona basketball players who instruct individual drills and team play with a 1-to-10 counselor-to-camper ratio.  Additionally, attendees receive vital information on nutrition, social skills, and choosing academic courses.  Mayor Jonathan Rothchild is Monday's featured speaker.

Enhancing the structured curriculum is a post-camp, evening pizza party, plus another evening skating party.  

Blair, a European "Player of the Year"  and  a Wildcat from 1992-1996 is currently a Graduate Assistant Coach with the U of A team. 

Copyright 2014 Joseph Blair Basketball Academy All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly