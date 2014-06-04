Bayless talks homecoming - Tucson News Now

Bayless talks homecoming

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat Jerryd Bayless has never really found a home during his 6 year NBA career, so why not just... go home? The thought of returning to Phoenix and play for the Suns isn't something Bayless is shying away from.

The Pacers 2009 first round pick will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has admitted he likes Bayless' game, but it'll likely come down to available roster depth and cap space to determine whether he's back in Boston.

Here's part of his conversation with KPHO sports anchor Mark McClune.

Bayless will hold a boys and girls basketball camp in Tucson June 30th-July 2nd at St. Gregory Prep. Session #1 (for ages 7-10) is 9:00am-12:00pm. Session #2 (for ages 11-14) is 1:00pm-4:00pm. Cost is $150.00.

To register visit: www.tucsonspl.com

