Titans will take Chase Field

TUCSON – The Palo Verde High School baseball team will be honored for winning the Division III state championship prior to tomorrow's (June 6) Arizona Diamondbacks / Atlanta Braves game at Chase Field. The D-backs are honoring several 2014 Arizona high school baseball and softball champions throughout the season. The Titans will be introduced in a special pregame ceremony on the field starting at 6:15 PM.

Palo Verde (26-4) had the school's best winning percentage of all-time in baseball and has its most wins since 1999, when it had 23. They beat Northwest Christian 5-4 in the Division III state final at Surprise Stadium on May 17th. One interesting note, Palo Verde practiced how to celebrate winning a state championship at the end of practice a few days before at Kino Stadium in preparation for playing in a Spring Training facility.

Copyright 2014 Arizona Diamondbacks All Rights Reserved