Pletcher already winning at Belmont

NEW YORK (AP) - Palace and Charming Kitten pulled stakes upsets at Belmont Park on Friday.



Palace took the $250,000 True North for sprinters by three-quarters of a length over Bakken at 9-1.



Jose Ortiz was aboard as the 5-year-old trained by Linda Rice improved to 9 for 18. He paid $20.60 to win. The time was a swift 1:08.29 for six furlongs.



Charming Kitten was the 5-1 winner of the inaugural running of the $200,000 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational at the unusual distance of two miles on the turf.



John Velazquez guided the 4-year-old trained by Todd Pletcher to his fifth win in 19 starts. Charming Kitten ran the marathon distance in 3:21.52, paying $13 to win.



