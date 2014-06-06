Pletcher already winning at Belmont

NEW YORK (AP) - Palace and Charming Kitten pulled stakes upsets at Belmont Park on Friday.
Palace took the $250,000 True North for sprinters by three-quarters of a length over Bakken at 9-1.
Jose Ortiz was aboard as the 5-year-old trained by Linda Rice improved to 9 for 18. He paid $20.60 to win. The time was a swift 1:08.29 for six furlongs.
Charming Kitten was the 5-1 winner of the inaugural running of the $200,000 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational at the unusual distance of two miles on the turf.
John Velazquez guided the 4-year-old trained by Todd Pletcher to his fifth win in 19 starts. Charming Kitten ran the marathon distance in 3:21.52, paying $13 to win.
(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.