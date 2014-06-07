Triple crown thud

NEW YORK (AP) - Tonalist upset California Chrome to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, reviving memories of another failed Triple Crown bid.



The victory was the first in the Belmont Stakes for owner Robert Evans, whose family owned Pleasant Colony, the horse who won the first two legs of the Triple Crown in 1981 before finishing third in the Belmont Stakes.



The win also was the first in the Belmont Stakes for jockey Joel Rosario. He finished third the past two years, riding Brilliant Speed in 2012 and Orb last year.



California Chrome became the 12th horse since Affirmed to lose his Triple try in the Belmont, the longest race in the series.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)