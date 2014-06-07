The Pima pros

Tucson, AZ – Three former Pima Community College baseball players were taken in the final day of the Major League Baseball draft on Saturday.

Cole Plouck (Empire HS) was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 16th round. He pitched 81.2 innings and went 4-4 with a 1.43 ERA with 76 strikeouts for the year. He made 18 appearances on the mound; 13 as a starting pitcher. He signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida International.

Keith Zuniga (Nogales HS) was drafted to the Miami Marlins in the 35th round as he last played for the Aztecs in the 2013 season. He pitched for Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, FL this season as he threw 100 innings on the year with an 8-4 record and a 2.70 ERA.

Outfielder James Lynch was the third Pima product selected as he went to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 39th round. For the 2014 season, Lynch hit .276 and led the team in doubles (18) walks (36) and runs scored (40).

