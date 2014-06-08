Anderson remains perfect

PHOENIX (AP) - Chase Anderson pitched seven innings to become the third pitcher since 1998 to win his first five major league starts, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt each hit a two-run homer in Arizona's six-run seventh inning. It was Peralta's first major league homer.

Anderson (5-0) had a career-best eight strikeouts. He allowed two runs and five hits on his way to becoming the first player to open his career with five straight wins since Jered Weaver won seven straight in 2006.

Peralta has a hit in each of the seven games since his promotion from Double-A Mobile to replace the injured A.J. Pollock. He's batting .417 over that stretch.

Justin Upton, Freddie Freeman and Ramiro Pena homered for the Braves, who lost two of three in Arizona. Aaron Harang (4-5) got the loss.



