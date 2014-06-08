Pac-12 still pushing player's rights

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors are reiterating the conference's call for reform in college athletics at the conclusion of its summer meetings.



The conference said in a statement Sunday that the Pac-12 CEO Group, which is made up of the conference's presidents and chancellors, moved closer to finalizing a proposal that better addresses the needs of athletes and "simultaneously reaffirms the primacy of our universities' academic mission."



Pac-12 leaders sent a signed letter to their colleagues at the other four major football conferences last month outlining plans for reform and asking for feedback. The Pac-12's proposal includes a stipend for athletes, improving health coverage, protecting against unfair loss of scholarships before graduation, reducing time demands, liberalizing transfer rules and incorporating athletes into the conferences' governance groups.



