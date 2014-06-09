Putz back in play

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated right-hander Trevor Cahill for assignment.
Cahill, acquired in a trade with Oakland in 2012, had lost his job in the rotation after a series of bad outings, then struggled in a bullpen role.
The team also placed third baseman Eric Chavez on the 15-day disabled list with a sore right knee.
The Diamondbacks activated right-handed reliever J.J. Putz from the disabled list and recalled right-handed reliever Will Harris from Triple-A Reno.
