Derek for real

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Knicks have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning, amid reports that Derek Fisher has agreed to become the team's new coach.



The Knicks did not confirm the reports, other than saying they were planning a "major announcement."



Several media outlets cited unnamed sources saying the longtime NBA guard agreed to terms with the Knicks on a deal that was still being finalized.



The 39-year-old Fisher just completed his 18th season, finishing his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played under Knicks President Phil Jackson with the Los Angeles Lakers, and helped that franchise win five NBA titles.



