UA hydroponic greenhouse leading way to sustainable urban farming

A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.
According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men who are suspected of armed robbery at the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road. PCSD said the incident happened on Thursday July 13 just after 1:30 p.m.
Just a week after being rescued in the Tanque Verde Falls, Jorge Flores thinks about what could have turned into a tragedy for him and his 4-year-old cousin.
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.
KLTV has obtained video of the moment a single engine plane crashed down on Highway 69 in Tyler.
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.
