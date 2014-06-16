Arroyo goes on the shelf

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) placed right-handed pitcher Bronson Arroyo on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis and recalled outfielder Roger Kieschnick from Triple-A Reno, as announced by D-backs' Executive Vice President & General Manager Kevin Towers.

Arroyo, 37, is on the disabled list for the first time in his career and his 369 career starts without going on the disabled list were second most among active pitchers behind the Blue Jays' Mark Buehrle (443 starts) and ahead of the Tigers' Justin Verlander (280), Royals' James Shields (266) and Giants' Tim Lincecum (234), courtesy Elias Sports Bureau.

Arroyo had won his last 3 starts, going 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA (6 ER in 18.1 IP), and in 14 starts overall this season, is 7-4 with a 4.08 ERA (39 ER in 86.0 IP). He signed as a free agent on Feb. 12, 2014.

Kieschnick, 27, appeared in 4 games for the D-backs (0-for-7) from April 24-29. He hit safely in 10 of 14 games for the Aces since June 1 at a .316 clip (18-for-57) with 7 doubles, 1 homer and 9 RBI. In 59 games for Reno, he has batted .280 (63-for-225) with 17 doubles, 2 triples, 9 homers and 29 RBI. He was claimed by the D-backs off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on April 4.

