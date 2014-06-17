Beermakers crack open lead in 8th - Tucson News Now

Beermakers crack open lead in 8th

PHOENIX (AP) - Wily Peralta pitched seven effective innings, Aramis Ramirez lined a two-run double in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers broke open a close game late for a 9-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
    
Peralta (7-5) shook off a shaky second inning to keep the NL Central-leading Brewers close against Arizona and Brandon McCarthy.
    
Milwaukee ran away with it once McCarthy left, scoring three runs in the eighth against Will Harris (0-2): two on Ramirez's third hit and another on a run-scoring single by Khris Davis.
    
Ryan Braun hit a two-run triple off J.J. Putz in the ninth inning and Scooter Gennett had a run-scoring single after homering earlier in the game for the Brewers, who had 12 hits.
    
McCarthy was solid through seven innings and had a two-run single in the second.

