Beermakers crack open lead in 8th

PHOENIX (AP) - Wily Peralta pitched seven effective innings, Aramis Ramirez lined a two-run double in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers broke open a close game late for a 9-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
Peralta (7-5) shook off a shaky second inning to keep the NL Central-leading Brewers close against Arizona and Brandon McCarthy.
Milwaukee ran away with it once McCarthy left, scoring three runs in the eighth against Will Harris (0-2): two on Ramirez's third hit and another on a run-scoring single by Khris Davis.
Ryan Braun hit a two-run triple off J.J. Putz in the ninth inning and Scooter Gennett had a run-scoring single after homering earlier in the game for the Brewers, who had 12 hits.
McCarthy was solid through seven innings and had a two-run single in the second.
(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.