FC Tucson after party

Tucson, AZ - Today, FC Tucson officially revealed the Inaugural FC Tucson 4th of July Blast Presented by CenturyLink. The fireworks show will follow FC Tucson's match against Albuquerque Sol FC on Friday, July 4. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with the fireworks scheduled to begin roughly 30 minutes after game concludes.

"We want this to be the biggest, loudest and most electric crowd we've ever had at an FC Tucson match," said the FC Tucson ownership group in a joint statement. "We expect to set a club record for the highest attendance in our young history and then we want to celebrate the world's greatest sport in a World Cup year with a spectacular display during the match and the afterward. FC Tucson would like to thank CenturyLink for stepping up to help us make this first year of a new tradition possible. This will be an amazing celebration."

"We at CenturyLink are extremely excited to partner with FC Tucson for this year's 4th of July Blast," said Century Link VP and GM for Greater Arizona Guy Gunther. "CenturyLink is proud to be associated with FC Tucson and organization with a bright future, community focus and and a desire to help grow the great game of soccer locally and nationally."

The 4th of July Blast will be the third and final match of the Southwestern Showdown featuring FC Tucson and Albuquerque Sol FC. Both teams will be playing for "The Golden Rattler" rivalry trophy. FC Tucson currently leads the series with four points after two matches. All the club needs is a win or draw to secure the trophy. Albuquerque needs to win by at least four goals to earn the trophy.

A fireworks show, presented by CenturyLink, follows the evening's match. The fireworks are just one of two displays happening in the Tucson area. Due to the fireworks, parking in the immediate area of the stadium will be severely limited. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, park on the South Side of Kino Sports Complex, and walk over the Ajo bridge to get to North Stadium.

Fans coming to the match can also expect the following that will make their experience the best party in town:

WOW! Concessions powered by FC Tucson.

The eegee's Corner Bleachers and the eegee's truck selling fresh and cool eegee's all night.

Youth Soccer Fun Zone at the south end of the field.

The Tucson Medical Center Mini Ball Goal Explosion

The Pepsi Halftime t-shirt toss

Post-match autograph session presented by Desert Diamond

