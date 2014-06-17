Johnson addresses 2nd round label

St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcats Nick Johnson and Aaron Gordon continue their cross country campaign trying to leave a lasting impression with potential employers.

At this point Gordon seems a lock as a lottery pick, Gordon's status has some grey area, it's cloudy, basically there are no guarantees he'll even get picked. After his workout in Washington DC Johnson did not hesitate to comment on his 2nd round label and he didn't refute the tag, but merely gave all the sceptics something else to chew on.

