Locals dominate finals at USTA Jr's

Tucson, AZ - The top junior tennis players in Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas will head to Tucson June 14-17 for the Southwest's biggest and most prestigious summer tournament, the Junior Closed.

The "Closed" as it's otherwise known, brings together the Southwest's top-ranked junior players annually to crown true ‘section champions' in more than 25 divisions in singles and doubles, with the range of competitors from 8 and under all the way to 18 and under.

Rankings restrictions apply for entry into many of the divisions, as this event is the cream of the crop in the Southwest.



The Southwest Junior Closed is an L3 tournament, one of only two tournaments in the Section with this point designation (Phoenix Junior Masters), and on par with some of the country's elite national events.

It is the Section's highest point producer for ranking purposes and is open only to residents of USTA Southwest areas.

It is also a big determinant for players looking to get onto the Southwest Zonals and Intersectionals summer travel teams.



More than 350 players are expected to be a part of our field this year.

The Closed is one of the largest junior annual events held in the Southwest, and will use multiple playing sites to field the numerous draws, including Hilton El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort and the El Conquistador Country Club, as well as Tucson Racquet Club and Reffkin Tennis Center.

