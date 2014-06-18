Scurran's new game

Tucson, AZ - Jeff Scurran is one of the nation's
most recognized high school football coaches. He is an internationally
recognized motivational speaker and consultant for corporate and educational
seminars, and has been a featured speaker in many high schools, football clinics
and university seminars throughout the U.S., Europe and Japan.
He holds a Bachelor's Degree from
the University of Florida in Journalism and Communications, and a Master's
Degree from the University of Arizona in Counseling and Psychology.
His new book, based on the true
story of how he coached an underdog team, the 2004 Pima Aztecs, to an upset
victory over the reigning national champions in a nationally televised bowl
game, is entitled "One Game One Time".
His mantra of teaching success
through sport is an educational absolute. In more than 40 years, he had never
accepted a job with a team that had a winning record…yet all seven teams made it
to the state playoffs by his second season.
Coach Scurran inherited three 0-10
teams in his career, taking each one to the state playoffs in year one, the
latest in 2013. In addition, Scurran spent a year in Italy and took the Guelfi
Firen- ze Team to a 10-1 record and the national semi-finals.
He was hired as the first football
coach at Pima College in 2000, raising the funds himself to put the team on the
field. In Pima's inaugural game, the team upset the defending national champions
in one of the most memorable games in Southern Arizona history. In 2004, after
only four years of a football program, Pima landed a Top Five national ranking
with a huge upset in the nationally televised Pilgrim's Bowl Classic in
Texas.
In 2005, the American Football
Quarterly magazine named him "one of the nation's top coaching prospects," not
realizing Scurran was in his fourth decade of coaching. In 2007, he was named
National Coach of the Year by the NFL-SCA and selected to his community's Sports
Hall-of-Fame.
In his spare time, Scurran has
coached a collection of high school senior student-athletes, recruited from all
over the US, to be ambassadors for American-style Football, known as Team Stars
and Stripes. Since 2007, the Team has played exhibition games in Munich, Paris,
Torino, Rome, and twice in Tokyo.
Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved