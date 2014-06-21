Germany & Ghana draw

FORTALEZA, Brazil (AP) - Ghana held Germany 0-0 at halftime of their World Cup match on Saturday and wasted the better chances.



In the sweltering heat and humidity of the Arena Castelao, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was forced to make to big, diving saves to protect his goal from Ghana's ambitious attacks.



Christian Atsu low cross from the right was fired high by Asamoah Gyan in the sixth minute. On the other side, Toni Kroos had his shot blocked by John Boye.



Mohammed Rabiu tested Neuer in the 13th but the keeper dived to turn the ball away. Neuer did the same when Sulley Muntary fired from some 20 meters (yards) in the 33rd.



Mario Goetze then tried to find Thomas Mueller but the Ghana defense bundled the ball out.



