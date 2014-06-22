Toussaint inks rookie deal

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with first-round draft pick and right-handed pitcher Touki Toussaint, according to D-backs' Director, Scouting Ray Montgomery.

The 17-year old out of Coral Springs (Fla.) Christian Academy was the 16th overall selection in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. He went 8-2 with a 1.22 ERA in 63.1 innings pitched while striking out 104 batters for the Crusaders. The Vanderbilt commit led Coral Springs to the Florida State Final Four en route to being named the Miami Herald 2014 5A-2A Pitcher of the Year. In Toussaint's junior campaign, he garnered invitations to the Perfect Game (PETCO Park) and Under Amour (Wrigley Field) All-American games, and as a sophomore, struck out 18 batters over 6.0 innings pitched in the PG World Wood Bat Championships. Toussaint earned a gold medal with the USA Baseball 16U National Team in 2011.

Toussaint, 6-for-2, 198 pounds, was rated by Baseball America as the nation's third-best high school pitcher and MLB.com as the No. 8 Prospect overall in the draft. Toussaint was the 20th first-round selection for the D-backs and 11th taken from the high school ranks. The D-backs had two first-round selections in 2003, 2009 and 2011.

The D-backs have signed 27 of 42 picks from the 2014 First-Year Player Draft:

