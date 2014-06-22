Stanley's global game shines - Tucson News Now

Stanley's global game shines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Stanley Johnson scored 18 points to help the United States beat Mexico 100-46 on Saturday night in the FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship.
    
On Friday night, the U.S. opened play with a 156-58 victory over Uruguay.
    
Johnson, from Fullerton, California, also had seven rounds and four steals in 19 minutes. Allonzo Trier of Seattle and Justise Winslow of Houston each added 14 points.

