King James

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - James Rodriguez scored twice to put Colombia into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in a 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Saturday.

Colombia will play host Brazil in the last eight.

Rodriguez gave his team the lead with a stunning long-range volley on the turn in the 28th minute and added the second from close range shortly after the break as Colombia dominated a Uruguay side that sorely missed banned striker Luis Suarez.

Rodriguez now has a tournament-leading five goals in Brazil and further enhanced his status as perhaps the tournament's biggest revelation.

Uruguay, meanwhile, struggled badly in attack without Suarez and his replacement Diego Forlan was substituted in the 53rd after a disappointing performance in what was probably his final World Cup appearance.

