The Suns... seriously?

(AP) - LeBron James informed the Miami Heat that he is opting out of his contract that would pay him $20.6 million next season, meaning he will become a free agent on July 1.

So now that he will have his choice of teams, where will James end up?

It's a long shot, but point guard Eric Bledsoe and James share the same agent (James' longtime friend Rich Paul), and the Suns are a promising team. They won 48 games last season in the ultra-competitive West when many expected them to tank.

They have a solid coach (Jeff Hornacek) and a talented and young roster (Bledsoe, Goran Dragic, Markief and Marcus Morris, Gerald Green and Miles Plumlee). With the right additions, the Suns could be appealing to James, at least enough for him to hear their pitch.

