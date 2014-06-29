Thompson tees off junior tourney

TUCSON, Arizona – The Junior Golf Association of Arizona (JGAA) is set to host the 3rd Annual Thompson Invitational, a junior golf tournament sponsored by PGA Tour player Michael Thompson. Oro Valley Country Club in Tucson will host the tournament on June 29 through 30, 2014. In partnership with the Ricki Rarick Junior Golf Program, this 36-hole Invitational will feature 60 of the best junior golfers in Arizona.

Michael Thompson, a Tucson-native grew up playing in the Ricki Rarick program, the Southwest Section PGA events and JGAA tournaments. He participated in JGAA tournaments from 2000-2003, and was a member of the 2001 Eddie Hogan Cup team representing Arizona, where he finished 3rd individually. Michael played collegiate golf at the University of Tulane until Hurricane Katrina ended the golf program at which time he transferred to the University of Alabama. In 2008, Michael was named the SEC Player of the Year and shortly after turned pro. In 2013 on the PGA Tour, Michael won his first PGA Tour tournament at the Honda Classic and finished 39th overall in the Fedex Cup Standings. This year, he has a top 10 finish at the Crowne Plaza Invitational.

"The reason for this tournament is to provide junior golfers an opportunity to test their skills amongst the best in the state and it's always been my vision to give back to my hometown," says Michael Thompson.

This year, the Thompson Invitational will feature two divisions, Boys 13-18 and Girls 13-18. The players in the boys divisions such as Chris Meyers, senior to be at Canyon del Oro, recently qualified for the US Junior Amateur Championship and has won 4 JGAA events in 2014, including the Tucson Conquistadores Spring Championship and Willie Low Invitational.

Gavin Cohen will be a sophomore at Catalina Foothills and has two top-3 finishes this year and recently qualified for the PGA Junior Championship and Frankie Wu, the recent CDO graduate captured an impressive win at the Milt Coggins Championship. The girls division is most impressive with Haylin Harris, the incoming freshman this fall has six finishes in the top-5.

Another key player is Sydney Colwill, a 2015 high school graduate and recently won the Tucson City Junior Championship with scores of 65-70 at Dell Urich. Each division is packed with talent and will make for a very competitive tournament.

The Thompson Invitational started in 2012 with the help of Susie and Dan Meyers, Rick Price, Oro Valley Country Club, the JGAA and the Ricki Rarick Junior Golf Program.

For more information about the Thompson Invitational please contact the Junior Golf Association office at (602) 944-6168 or visit their web site at www.jgaa.org.

