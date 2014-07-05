Summer statement

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Nick Johnson will be fighting for time off the bench in Houston filling in at the point or at shooting guard. If Johnson was anxious to make a statement, he didn't wait very long. In the third quarter of Saturday's game between the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic, guard Nick Johnson drove to the basket and, well, dunked all over Tim Ohlbrecht's soul. Johnson finished with 18 points, 5 Reb, and 3 assists in his NBA Summer League debut.



In the game prior to that on NBA TV, it was the no. 4 overall pick in the past draft that made his NBA Summer League debut. Aaron Gordon is the Magic's new 00, his new number at the next level. Gordon's game numbers weren't as eye popping as Johnson's (7 pts, 5 reb), but he still managed to author another big play by a Wildcat. His swat catch, if that's what you want to call it, also displayed the athleticism that encouraged the Magic to draft him so high.



Click on the video link above to see both former Wildcats in action Saturday.

